U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $214,623.81 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Graham D. Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

