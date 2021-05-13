Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

TSN opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

