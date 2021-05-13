Tyler W. K. Head Sells 33,844 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,844 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $119,130.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

