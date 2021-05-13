Tyler W. K. Head Sells 33,844 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,844 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $119,130.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
ELVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.