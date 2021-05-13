Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $434.67 Average PT from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,146 shares of company stock worth $29,364,248 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,200. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.04 and a 200-day moving average of $429.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

