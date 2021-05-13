Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

