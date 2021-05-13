Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

