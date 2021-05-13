Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

