Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $597.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $15.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,208. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.58. Twilio has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

