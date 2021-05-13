TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

TSP stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

