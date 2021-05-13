TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.
TSP stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
