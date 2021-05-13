TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of TSP opened at $36.08 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

