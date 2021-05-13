TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $226.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 320.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

