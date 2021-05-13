Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$62.00” Price Target for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

TRP stock opened at C$60.68 on Monday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The stock has a market cap of C$59.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.55.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Joel E. Hunter acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at C$182,042.61. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

