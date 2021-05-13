TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.83 million and a PE ratio of 306.88.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

