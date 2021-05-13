Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

