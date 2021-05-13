Truist Securities Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buy

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

CMA stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

