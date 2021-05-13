Truist Securities Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $144.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

