Truist Securities Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $175.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,498.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

