Truist Securities Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $77.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

