Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

