Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $118.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

