Truist Boosts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

