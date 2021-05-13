Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Tronox stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

