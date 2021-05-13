TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Director Sells $23,250.00 in Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,201. The company has a market capitalization of $745.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

