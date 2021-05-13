Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 10,449 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

