Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.34.

TRIN stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $215,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,160,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

