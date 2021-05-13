Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.11.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.