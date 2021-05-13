Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Robert Uger Sells 3,646 Shares

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $927.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 577,954 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

