Trex (NYSE:TREX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

