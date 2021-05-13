Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 170 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $247.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

