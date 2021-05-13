Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.04.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $225.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

