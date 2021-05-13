Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.26 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,045,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.