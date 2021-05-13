Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.84 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

