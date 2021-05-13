Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

