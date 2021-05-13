Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 650 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

NYSE:VLO opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,664.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

