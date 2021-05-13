Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock remained flat at $$114.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,977. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.