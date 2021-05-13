Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of WFH stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $67.05. 11,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,128. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

