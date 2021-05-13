Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,506 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. XPO Logistics makes up about 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.19. 9,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

