Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $28.72 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 4.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Netflix by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Netflix by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $488.05. The stock had a trading volume of 74,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

