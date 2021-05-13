Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,346. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

