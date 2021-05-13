TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $578.24 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $303.51 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $603.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

