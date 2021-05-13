TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.78.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.81. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$13.59 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.