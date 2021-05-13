Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.31.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.17. 5,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

