Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.31.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,747. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,985,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

