Traders Purchase High Volume of Newtek Business Services Call Options (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,814% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWT. Compass Point raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

