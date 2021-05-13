Traders Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 33,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,380% compared to the typical volume of 2,237 call options.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,983,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after buying an additional 374,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

