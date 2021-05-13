Total’s (TOT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Total has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

