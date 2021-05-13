TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $257.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $192.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.