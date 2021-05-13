Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

