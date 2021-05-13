Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 750 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $52,377.50.

On Friday, March 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.