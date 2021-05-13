TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$132.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$134.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.