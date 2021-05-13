TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.71.
Shares of TSE:X traded down C$1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$132.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$134.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
